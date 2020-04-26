Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $361,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $2,468,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,249.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 263,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 139,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMS opened at $36.09 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

