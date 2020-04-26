AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after acquiring an additional 718,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $87.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

