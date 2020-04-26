AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.