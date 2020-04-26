AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 100,074 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd makes up 0.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 56.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 103,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $732,813.48. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 390,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,054.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $9.51 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

