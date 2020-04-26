AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 116,864 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust comprises 0.8% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,477,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,488 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,885,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,499,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.31 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

