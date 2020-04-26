AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 858.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

