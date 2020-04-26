Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce sales of $510,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $520,000.00. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $2.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.78 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $26.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 642,294 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.19 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

