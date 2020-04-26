Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,315.93. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $873.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

