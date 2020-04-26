Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.