Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $176,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,186.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.