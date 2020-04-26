ALQO (XLQ) Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. ALQO has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $6,300.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALQO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019297 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003666 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ALQO

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. ALQO’s official website is alqo.org. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

