Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,241.7% in the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 43,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 389,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

