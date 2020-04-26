Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $752.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.85 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $784.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Amc Networks from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $60.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

