Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Amedisys worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.64, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $106.65 and a 12-month high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

