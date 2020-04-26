AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

