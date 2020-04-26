Amoveo Price Reaches $19.97 on Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $19.97 or 0.00262025 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.36 million and $3.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.66 or 0.04456501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00064299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex.

