AmsterdamCoin Price Up 114.3% Over Last Week (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 102% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. AmsterdamCoin has a market cap of $30,670.28 and approximately $66.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

