Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $795.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.67 million and the highest is $803.93 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $760.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after buying an additional 646,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,190,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,551,000 after buying an additional 252,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after buying an additional 624,616 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.