Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post $439.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.80 million to $451.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $446.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In related news, Director Paul M. Meister acquired 353,649 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,578.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576 in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

