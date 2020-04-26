Analysts Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce $21.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $71.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $134.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $110.03 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $165.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 444.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cellectis from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cellectis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $12.06 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $512.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

