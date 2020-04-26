Analysts Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.88 Billion

Brokerages expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report sales of $29.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $32.38 billion. Chevron posted sales of $35.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $108.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.07 billion to $129.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.06 billion to $130.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.