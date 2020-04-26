Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $20.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.30 million and the lowest is $14.75 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.00 million to $92.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $257.73 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $337.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 663,063 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 210,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

