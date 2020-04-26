Analysts Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Novocure reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $73.18 on Friday. Novocure has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.75 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,605,664.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $688,399.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,777.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,623 shares of company stock worth $5,533,330 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Novocure by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.