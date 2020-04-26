Analysts Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

