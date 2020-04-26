Analysts Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $319.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.60 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $334.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 1.09.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

