Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $232.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.03 million to $257.72 million. Yelp reported sales of $235.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $883.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.58 million to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $816.17 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

YELP opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. Yelp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Yelp by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

