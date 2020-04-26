Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $12.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.76 billion to $14.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

