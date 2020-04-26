Analysts Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $462.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $462.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.50 million. Belden posted sales of $587.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Belden by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

