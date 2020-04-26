Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

