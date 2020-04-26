Analysts Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report sales of $215.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.96 million and the highest is $233.03 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $215.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $935.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.63 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $991.81 million, with estimates ranging from $958.70 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Shares of JACK opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.87.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

