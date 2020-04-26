Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($3.40). Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 296.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.82%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $97,971,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,685,000 after acquiring an additional 439,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 870.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.