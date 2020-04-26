Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $3,954,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

