Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce $147.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $148.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $622.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.37 million to $661.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $629.04 million, with estimates ranging from $599.76 million to $686.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Taubman Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Taubman Centers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.