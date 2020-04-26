Analysts Expect Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce $147.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.70 million. Taubman Centers reported sales of $148.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year sales of $622.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $593.37 million to $661.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $629.04 million, with estimates ranging from $599.76 million to $686.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Taubman Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Taubman Centers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Taubman Centers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Taubman Centers’s payout ratio is currently 72.78%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply