Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.39.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $67.88.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

