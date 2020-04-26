Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $13.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,214. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $49,147,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $40,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.