AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of AnaptysBio worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.88. AnaptysBio Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

