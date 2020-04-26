Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.