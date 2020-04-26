Apollo Currency Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and $322,718.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006206 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000397 BTC.

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

