Argus 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 44.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Argus has a market cap of $174.73 and $1.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argus has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00040808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,667.69 or 1.00748929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

