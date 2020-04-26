Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Reaches $20,124.91

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Arqma has a market cap of $20,124.91 and $13,692.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,610.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.31 or 0.02579346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.48 or 0.03172842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00588443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00809689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00077044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00026621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00587777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,606,142 coins and its circulating supply is 4,561,599 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

