Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.

ABG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

