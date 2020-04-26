Atheios Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $2,669.31 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

