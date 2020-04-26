AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

