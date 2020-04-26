AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

