Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 599 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

