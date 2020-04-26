Auroracoin (AUR) Price Up 71.8% Over Last Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $863,397.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and ISX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037146 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00040808 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,667.69 or 1.00748929 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

