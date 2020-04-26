Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $975,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth $25,413,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

