Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 3,205.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 239,628 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193,376 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $9,677,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE:CIB opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.4632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

