Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.09 Million Stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) by 135.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Svennilson Peter raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 483.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 301,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $4,014,729.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,640,642 shares of company stock worth $22,053,485.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $17.54 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

