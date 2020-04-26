Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDL. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 622,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 305,342 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 423,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDL opened at $25.25 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.